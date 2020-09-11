4 arrested after meth, money, guns seized near Conway

Quevontae Ransom (top left), Jyve Powell (top right), Tommy Burton (bottom left), and Dyverse Simmons (bottom right) (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) (Evidence Photo Courtesy: Horry County Police Department/Facebook)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were arrested after meth, money, and guns were seized Aug. 20 near Conway, according to Horry County police.

Police said the Narcotics and Vice and Street Crimes units investigated on Chanticleer Village Drive which led to multiple seizures and four arrests.

Police seized two Glock 23 .40 calibers, a Micro Draco 7.62 caliber, 37 grams of meth, 268 grams of marijuana, 5.5 tablets of oxycodone, and $8,750 in U.S. currency.

Quevontae Dupree Ransom was arrested and charged with possession and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Jyve Ryshawn Powell was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking in meth, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Tommy David Burton was arrested and charged with possession of oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dyverse Laquan Simmons was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of oxycodone.