LORIS, SC AREA (WBTW) – Four people have been charged after drugs and guns were seized in Horry County.
On October 30, Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit carried out search warrants in the 1300 block of Cedar Branch Road near Loris “after the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitives Task Force went to apprehend a wanted subject and agents noted guns and drugs in plain view,” according to HCPD.
The following people were arrested and charged:
- Eric Rashad Squires, 28, of Loris– attempted murder
- Tyruss Hemingway, 18, of Loris – trafficking heroin, distribution cocaine base, possession weapon during violent offense
- Ja’Mari Francois, 21– trafficking heroin, distribution cocaine base, possession of weapon during violent offense
- Alfredo Gore, 41, of Loris: trafficking heroin, distribution cocaine, possession of weapon during violent offense, domestic violence
Horry County police said Gore was wanted on a domestic violence charge and Squires was wanted on an attempted murder charge “before the drug charges were determined.”
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Nestlé recalls cookie dough products over rubber contamination concerns
- McDonald’s breakfast menu may soon include chicken option
- Who vandalized the Habitat for Humanity in Florence? Police release photo
- Person uninjured after car rolls on its side near Carolina Forest High School
- 4 charged after drugs, guns seized in Horry County