4 charged with drug trafficking in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were charged Thursday with drug distribution and trafficking in Horry County, according to police.

A search warrant was served on Pine Needle Road in the Longs area by the HCPD Narcotics & Vice Unit, Street Crimes Unit and SWAT/Special Operations officers, police said.

Frederick Bellamy, 45, of Longs, was charged with six counts of distribution of crack cocaine, two counts of trafficking crack cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and trafficking cocaine.

James Crawford, 66, of Little River, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine. Bryan Freeman, 44, of Longs, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin. Jimmy Bellamy, 49, of Loris, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Police seized 301 grams (10.75 ounces) of cocaine, 98 grams (3.5 ounces) of crack cocaine, 3 grams of heroin, a Smith and Wesson 9MM, and $2,598.

