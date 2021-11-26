4 injured in Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Four people were taken to a hospital Thursday night after a shooting, according to the Horry County Police Department.
The shooting happened overnight on Long Branch Swamp Road, according to authorities. The four people were driven to a hospital.
Police believe there is no risk to the community.
News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.