4th and final arrest made in September Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fourth and final arrest was made Wednesday in connection with a shooting in Conway that happened in September.

Regenald Tyler Evans, 19, of Conway, was wanted in connection with a shooting Sept. 22 on Boundary Street. Two people were injured in the shooting.

Evans is charged with five counts of attempted murder and is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set as of Wednesday evening.

Anquon Chavis Smoot, 22, of Florence, Jahnyshia Takiyah Dozier, 21, of Conway, and Perry Taylor were all previously arrested in connection with the shooting.