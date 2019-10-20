5 arrested- including 3 juveniles- following string of Surfside Beach car break-ins

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Five people, including three juveniles, have been arrested following a string of car break-ins early Sunday in Surfside Beach.

Cassius Demetrius Brown, 18, of North Charleston (left) and Jacob Murell Wilson, 18, of Hollywood, SC, (right) are both charged with breaking into motor vehicles, conspiracy and larceny of bicycles.

Two of the juveniles are charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Surfside Beach police got reports of several people breaking into vehicles Sunday morning. Officers responded to suspicious activity near the corner of 16th Avenue South and Hollywood Drive around 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

That’s where officers found a vehicle matching a description they were looking for.

Surfside police and Horry County police pursued the vehicle before they apprehended two juvenile suspects. They found a third juvenile suspect and two adult suspects on stolen bicycles not long after.

The two adults were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center, while the three others were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Here is the complete list of charges:

Cassisus Demetrius Brown, 18, North Charleston Breaking into Motor Vehicles 16-13-160 Conspiracy 16-17-410 Larceny of Bicycle 16-13-80



Jacob Murell Wilson, 18, Hollywood Breaking into Motor Vehicles 16-13-160 Conspiracy 16-17-410 Larceny of Bicycle 16-13-80



Juvenile, 17, Saint George Possession of Stolen Vehicle 16-21-80(3) Possession of Stolen Firearm 16-23-30(c) Unlawful Carry 16-23-20 Conspiracy 16-17-410 Breaking into Motor Vehicles 16-13-160



Juvenile, 15, Charleston Possession of Stolen Vehicle 16-21-80(3) Possession of Stolen Firearm 16-23-30(c) Unlawful Carry 16-23-20 Conspiracy 16-17-410 Receiving Stolen Goods 16-13-180 Breaking into Motor Vehicles 16-13-160

