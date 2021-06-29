5 charged after Horry County Police seize guns, drugs from home in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Five men are facing drug charges after Horry County police seized numerous drugs and guns while searching a home on Highway 66 in Loris.

In a Facebook post, HCP Akeem Bryant, 22, of Loris; Antoine Johnson, 20, of Loris; Johnny Johnson, 63, of Conway; Lamar Ford, 32, of Loris; and Jermaine Bessant, 18, of Green Sea were arrested on June 23 after officers with the department’s narcotics and vice unit executed a search warrant at the home. All five men posted bond and were released from the J Reuben Long Detention Center on June 25.

FROM LEFT, JOHNNY JOHNSON, LAMAR FORD, JERMAIN BESSANT; PHOTOS: J REUBEN LONG DETENTION CENTER

FROM LEFT: AKEEM BRYANT, ANTOINE JOHNSON

PHOTO: J. REUBEN LONG DETENTION CENTER



According to jail records:

Bryant was charged with two counts of manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine, and distribution of cocaine.

Antione Johnson was charged with two counts of manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine; manufacturing, distribution, etc., of ice, crank or crack cocaine; and possession with intent to deliver ice, crank and crack cocaine.

Johnny Johnson was charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine; and manufacturing, distribution, etc., of ice, crank or crack cocaine.

Ford was charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine; and manufacturing distribution, etc., of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Bessant was charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine.

PHOTO: HORRY COUNTY POLICE

Officers seized the following items during the investigation: