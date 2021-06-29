5 charged after Horry County Police seize guns, drugs from home in Loris

PHOTO: HORRY COUNTY POLICE

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Five men are facing drug charges after Horry County police seized numerous drugs and guns while searching a home on Highway 66 in Loris.

In a Facebook post, HCP Akeem Bryant, 22, of Loris; Antoine Johnson, 20, of Loris; Johnny Johnson, 63, of Conway; Lamar Ford, 32, of Loris; and Jermaine Bessant, 18, of Green Sea were arrested on June 23 after officers with the department’s narcotics and vice unit executed a search warrant at the home. All five men posted bond and were released from the J Reuben Long Detention Center on June 25.

  • FROM LEFT, JOHNNY JOHNSON, LAMAR FORD, JERMAIN BESSANT; PHOTOS: J REUBEN LONG DETENTION CENTER
  • FROM LEFT: AKEEM BRYANT, ANTOINE JOHNSON
    PHOTO: J. REUBEN LONG DETENTION CENTER

According to jail records:

  • Bryant was charged with two counts of manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine, and distribution of cocaine.
  • Antione Johnson was charged with two counts of manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine; manufacturing, distribution, etc., of ice, crank or crack cocaine; and possession with intent to deliver ice, crank and crack cocaine.
  • Johnny Johnson was charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine; and manufacturing, distribution, etc., of ice, crank or crack cocaine.
  • Ford was charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine; and manufacturing distribution, etc., of methamphetamine or cocaine base.
  • Bessant was charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine.
PHOTO: HORRY COUNTY POLICE

Officers seized the following items during the investigation:

  • Pressed Fentanyl pills – 240 grams
  • Cocaine – 4 grams
  • Methamphetamine – 9 grams
  • Crack – 5 grams
  • Marijuana – 387 grams
  • CD Defense AK9 9mm
  • American Tactical AR .556 (2)
  • Springfield XD933 9mm
  • Rugar 1022 .22
  • New England 20 gauge shotgun
  • Ruger LCP .380
  • Glock 19 9mm
  • Glock 45 9mm
  • Pioneer Arms AK 7.62
  • CD Defense 12 Gauge shotgun
  • RIA Imports 12 gauge shotgun
  • Colt 10mm
  • Ruger 5.7 (2)
  • Ammunition, numerous magazines, and drum magazines- Ballistic vest- $6,330 in cash

