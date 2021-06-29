5 charged after Horry County Police seize guns, drugs from home in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Five men are facing drug charges after Horry County police seized numerous drugs and guns while searching a home on Highway 66 in Loris.
In a Facebook post, HCP Akeem Bryant, 22, of Loris; Antoine Johnson, 20, of Loris; Johnny Johnson, 63, of Conway; Lamar Ford, 32, of Loris; and Jermaine Bessant, 18, of Green Sea were arrested on June 23 after officers with the department’s narcotics and vice unit executed a search warrant at the home. All five men posted bond and were released from the J Reuben Long Detention Center on June 25.
According to jail records:
- Bryant was charged with two counts of manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine, and distribution of cocaine.
- Antione Johnson was charged with two counts of manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine; manufacturing, distribution, etc., of ice, crank or crack cocaine; and possession with intent to deliver ice, crank and crack cocaine.
- Johnny Johnson was charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine; and manufacturing, distribution, etc., of ice, crank or crack cocaine.
- Ford was charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine; and manufacturing distribution, etc., of methamphetamine or cocaine base.
- Bessant was charged with manufacturing, distribution or possession of LSD and cocaine.
Officers seized the following items during the investigation:
- Pressed Fentanyl pills – 240 grams
- Cocaine – 4 grams
- Methamphetamine – 9 grams
- Crack – 5 grams
- Marijuana – 387 grams
- CD Defense AK9 9mm
- American Tactical AR .556 (2)
- Springfield XD933 9mm
- Rugar 1022 .22
- New England 20 gauge shotgun
- Ruger LCP .380
- Glock 19 9mm
- Glock 45 9mm
- Pioneer Arms AK 7.62
- CD Defense 12 Gauge shotgun
- RIA Imports 12 gauge shotgun
- Colt 10mm
- Ruger 5.7 (2)
- Ammunition, numerous magazines, and drum magazines- Ballistic vest- $6,330 in cash