5 charged after Myrtle Beach police seize methamphetamine at hotel on N. Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police charged five people after officers investigating drug activity at a hotel on North Ocean Boulevard found one-and-a-half pounds of a substance determined to be methamphetamine, the department said in a Facebook post.

Christopher Tisdale, Alonzo Munford, Sincere Mazyck, Mya Brown and Lydia Hutson were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking meth and distribution of narcotics within close proximity of a park or school, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest.

“Officers worked with community members who reported the suspicious behavior and hotel management to investigate the reports of drug activity” at 601 N. Ocean Blvd., Vest said.