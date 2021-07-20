5 face drug charges after police search Socastee home

George Dunn (top left), Ashley Debaun (top middle), Jason Isley (top right), Angela Port (bottom left), and Carlos Mack (bottom right) (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people are facing drug charges after police searched a home in Socastee last week.

The Horry County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division searched a home Thursday on Enterprise Road in Socastee.

During the search, police seized 8.9 grams of crack cocaine, 2.09 grams of methamphetamine, one glassine slip and one loaded needle of heroin, police said.

George Christopher Dunn, 42, of Socastee, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Ashley Debaun, 25, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Jason Isley, 42, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession of heroin.

Angela Port, 45, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Carlos Mack, 55, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

All five people were taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.