LIVE: Bond hearing for 5 suspects in deadly Ocean Boulevard shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Five suspects have been charged in connection with a deadly Ocean Boulevard shooting, according to police.

Officers arrived to Waterpark Motel at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday and found one person unresponsive on the second floor. The person killed has been identified as Jermaine Stewart, 43, of Conway, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Michael Ray Phillips, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with accessory after the fact of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a schedule IV substance, and simple possession of marijuana.

Melissa Darlene Hudson, 28, of Forestbrook, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, financial transaction card theft, and simple possession of marijuana.

Melissa Dawn Funderburk, 38, of Rock Hill, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, and simple possession of marijuana.

Marion William Couick, 51, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine, and simple possession of marijuana.

Bohannon Cassanova Martin, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with trafficking crack cocaine.

Police said two of the 8 suspects were juveniles and charges are still pending against another suspect.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m.