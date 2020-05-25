6 charged in Sunday morning shooting on Ocean Blvd, 1 charged in Monday homicide

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 6 people are charged in connection with Sunday morning’s shooting on Ocean Blvd.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at 12th Ave. North and Ocean Blvd.

Sequion Johnson, 18, of Lumberton, N.C. is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Darriante Tymaine Marriscell Parker, 19, of Lumberton, N.C. is charged with obsctruction of justice and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Sincere Joshiano Johnson, 21, of Lumberton, N.C., Kwashek Breeden, 20, of Lumberton, N.C., Ty’reck Demonte Hill, 20, of Lumberton, N.C. and Yakemiean Johnson, 20, of Lumberton, N.C. are charged with obstruction of justice.

Kemian Masonte Reese, 22, of Greenwood, S.C. is charged with murder, unlawful carry, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in relation to a shooting Monday morning on 15th Ave. and Ocean Blvd.

Bond hearing for all suspects is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Municipal Court.