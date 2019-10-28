6 Georgetown city employees arrested, accused of stealing $400 worth of Crown Royal

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Six Georgetown city employees have been arrested after allegedly stealing $400 worth of Crown Royal.

Officers responded to the area of Front Street and Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. on October 19 for a larceny, according to an incident report from the Georgetown Police Department. Upon arriving, officers contacted the victim, who reportedly stated he was told by a witness that a man went under his tent and stole a case of Crown Royal liquor. The victim also reportedly told police the liquor was valued at about $400.

Officers spoke with the witness, who said he saw six men reportedly employed with the City of Georgetown’s garbage disposal department enter the tent, pick up an unopened case of the liquor, place the liquor in a trash can and roll the trash can “out,” the report said. The witness also reportedly told police he tried to look in the trash can, but a man wouldn’t let him get close to the trash can.

TOP ROW (left to right): Byron Conrad Ruffin, Horace Washington, Hakeem Terrell Knowlin. BOTTOM ROW (left to right): Brian O. Brown, Nortira Petitfrere, Howard James Castle.

Officers made contact with the workers in reference to the case, the report adds. The suspects are identified in the report as:

Horace Washington, 64, of Georgetown

Byron Ruffin, 31, of Georgetown

Nortira Petitfrere, Jr., 40, of Georgetown

Brian O. Brown, 27, of Georgetown

Hakeen Terrell Knowlin, 30, of Georgetown

Howard James Castle, 52, of Georgetown

