6 people killed during string of Thanksgiving weekend violence

A map of shootings within News13’s coverage area, as of Nov. 16, 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Eight shootings from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday led to seven people injured and six dead, according to a crime analysis from News13.

Those shootings happened within News13’s viewing area, which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

Four people were injured on Thanksgiving Day in a single shooting. Two shootings on Friday injured one and killed another, and five shootings on Saturday left three injured and three dead.

Law enforcement agencies have not alerted News13 of any shootings that happened on Sunday, as of noon Monday.

There have been at least 354 shootings within News13’s coverage area this year. Nov 29. Is the 333rd day of the year.

A triple homicide Friday in Lumberton left 24-year-old Ryan F. Locklear, 20-year-old Treyvon Mitchell and 20-year-old Da’Vern Inman dead. Dekota Ray Locklear, 23, of Lumberton, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Dekota Locklear, who officials said is a convicted felon, is not legally allowed to own a firearm.

Colloyd Jackson, 30, of Loris, was killed on Saturday. Nabil Ali Mohammed Alrabaly, 32, was shot and killed after leaving work. Police are searching for a 16-year-old in connection with the case.

A third person, who has yet to be identified, was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Myrtle Beach.

There have been at least 32 shootings this month, leading to 20 people hurt and at least a dozen dead. Nov. 6 broke a record earlier this month for the most dangerous day for gun violence in 2021, with six shootings.

The number of shootings in the area began surging this fall after experiencing a lull during the summer months. Sept. saw 41 shootings, and October was the most dangerous month, with 27 injured and 15 killed – even though it had 29 shootings.

So far, there has been a shooting on 15 of the 29 days this month.

A shooting is counted in the tally if it is a substantiated report of shots fired. Mental health calls and suicides are left out of the data.