6 women, some from Little River, charged in massage parlor sting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Six women, including some from Little River, were arrested and indicted in a massage parlor sting, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ok Hwa Lee, Shanyu Song, JinHua Piao, XueJin Bai and Ming Ji Cao allegedly conspired to pay bribes to a law enforcement officer to provide protection for the operation of illegal massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington, North Carolina, according to a news release. The law enforcement officer was an undercover agent posing as a corrupt officer.

A sixth person, Xiang Yue Jin, was charged separately for allegedly also bribing an undercover agent believing he would protect her illegal massage parlors, according to the release. She was charged with bribery and operating an illegal prostitution enterprise in interstate commerce.

The release did not specify which women are from Little River and which are from Flushing, New York.

According to the release, sexual services were offered at the locations. All five were charged with conspiracy, bribery, and operating an illegal prostitution enterprise in interstate commerce.

The Department of Homeland Security — Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case with help from the FBI, Wake County Sheriff’s Office, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, the Cary Police Department, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Wilmington Police Department, and the Horry County Police Department.