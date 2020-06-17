6th person charged in Happy Holiday Motel shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth person accused in a shooting at Happy Holiday Motel on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach Sunday was charged Wednesday.

Willie Duffy, 24, is charged with attempted murder, according to Cpl. Tom Vest. His bond hearing is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Wednesday. Five other people were previously charged.

Bryson Pack, 18, of Rockingham, NC, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest, the department said.

Cody Alan Harding, 19, of Hamlet, NC, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana, according to MBPD.

Three juveniles were also charged in connection with the shooting, a news release said. Police say they were charged with loitering for harmful purposes, minor in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun. They are also from North Carolina.

The investigation led officers to believe the shooting started after a disturbance on the 3rd floor of the Happy Holiday Motel, which is on North Ocean Boulevard. Officers said three were wounded.