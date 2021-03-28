6th suspect charged in Myrtle Beach motel shooting

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Phillips (top left), Melissa Hudson (top middle), Melissa Funderburk (top right), Marion Couick (bottom left), and Bohannon Martin (bottom right) (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Jail/J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged a sixth person in connection to a murder at an Ocean Boulevard motel.

Jeffrey Seth Eckard, 33, of Greenville, was charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and simple possession of marijuana, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived to the Waterpark Motel at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday and found one person unresponsive on the second floor. The person killed has been identified as Jermaine Stewart, 43, of Conway, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Police said two of the 8 suspects were juveniles and charges are still pending against another suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories