6th suspect charged in Myrtle Beach motel shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department has charged a sixth person in connection to a murder at an Ocean Boulevard motel.

Jeffrey Seth Eckard, 33, of Greenville, was charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a schedule IV substance, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and simple possession of marijuana, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived to the Waterpark Motel at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday and found one person unresponsive on the second floor. The person killed has been identified as Jermaine Stewart, 43, of Conway, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Police said two of the 8 suspects were juveniles and charges are still pending against another suspect.