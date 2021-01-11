74-year-old arrested for two counts of criminal sexual conduct in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a 74-year-old man Monday for two counts of criminal sexual conduct in June.

William Benjamin Jordan was arrested for the incident, which happened June 17 in the 500 block of Ocean Boulevard, according to police.

The victim told police that she went to sleep after taking her sleeping medication. She woke up in Jordan’s bed, the victim says that he was sexually assaulting her.

Jordan was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: