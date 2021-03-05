74-year-old man accused of leaving Myrtle Beach crash scene that left one with brain bleed, another with broken bone

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 74-year-old man is accused of leaving the scene of a Myrtle Beach crash that left one person with brain bleed and another with a broken bone, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Kenneth Ralph Lembke, 74, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Sunday for a hit-and-run that happened earlier that day in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and 21st Avenue North, according to warrants. Lembke allegedly crashed into a vehicle, which sent that vehicle crashing into a third one.

According to warrants, Lembke was driving a blue Jeep Liberty with a South Carolina license plate and left without leaving his information or rendering aid. Police were given the license plate of the vehicle and found Lembke at the address listed on the registration.

One victim was taken to the hospital with brain bleed and multiple broken bones. A second victim was taken to the hospital with a broken bone, according to warrants.

Lembke was charged with two counts of hit-and-run — duties of driver involved in an accident with great bodily injury, driving under suspension, and improper lane change, according to booking records.

Lembke was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $150,128 bond, according to booking records.