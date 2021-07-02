74-year-old man charged after shooting at Conway Hardee’s

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Donald Rochester (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 74-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a Thursday afternoon shooting at a Hardee’s.

In addition to attempted murder, Donald Rochester has also been charged with the possession of a weapon during a violent crime and for the unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the Hardee’s at 1506 Church Street in Conway, according to a social media post from the Conway Police Department. Rochester was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.

One person was shot, but was expected to survive.

The shooting happened outside of the Hardee’s, according to Brooke Holden, a spokesperson for the Conway Police Department. Holden said that the shooting was a dispute between two customers. Rochester was one of the customers involved, and shot the other.

Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue. Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed to see. The map is updated daily with the most recent information.

Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories