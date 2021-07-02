74-year-old man charged after shooting at Conway Hardee’s

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 74-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a Thursday afternoon shooting at a Hardee’s.

In addition to attempted murder, Donald Rochester has also been charged with the possession of a weapon during a violent crime and for the unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Police responded at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the Hardee’s at 1506 Church Street in Conway, according to a social media post from the Conway Police Department. Rochester was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.

One person was shot, but was expected to survive.

The shooting happened outside of the Hardee’s, according to Brooke Holden, a spokesperson for the Conway Police Department. Holden said that the shooting was a dispute between two customers. Rochester was one of the customers involved, and shot the other.