CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested Friday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to police.

Leonard Wayne Barker, 76, of Conway, is accused of repeatedly asking the victim for sex, which she repeatedly turned down, according to the police report.

Barker was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between ages 14 and 16, according to booking records. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.