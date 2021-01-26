83-year-old Horry County man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — An 83-year-old Horry County man is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl, according to police.

Harry Graf, 83, of Conway, allegedly sexually assaulted the 6-year-old in December 2019 in the Conway area, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

The victim told a family member about the assault in December 2020, according to a police report. The victim told police Graf touched her inappropriately.

Graf was arrested Monday morning and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center about five hours later on a $30,000 bond, according to booking records.