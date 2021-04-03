9th suspect charged in deadly Ocean Boulevard shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A ninth suspect is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting on Ocean Boulevard last month.

John Whitney, 35, is now in custody in connection to the murder of a man at the Waterpark Motel on March 25th, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Vest says that Whitney is charged with murder and armed robbery.

Officers arrived at Waterpark Motel around 1:20 a.m. and found one person unresponsive on the second floor. The person killed has been identified as Jermaine Stewart, 43, of Conway, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

No bond has been set and Whitney will remain in custody until he is able to see a circuit court judge,

