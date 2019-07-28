Myrtle Beach police respond to ‘large fight,’ make several arrests

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Myrtle Beach Police Car_482154

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several people are in custody after a “large fight” broke out Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of the fight around 10 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of 27th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

When officers arrived at the scene, they received reports of gunfire, but no one appeared to have a gunshot wound.

However, one person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries stemming from the fight. Several others were detained in connection with the incident.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is still working to find others who were involved. It asks anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

