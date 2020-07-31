AL man wanted by MBPD for violent crimes on Ocean Blvd allegedly seen back in AL with a gun

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT/WBTW) — A man wanted in Myrtle Beach for violent crimes on Ocean Blvd. has allegedly been spotted back in Alabama with a gun, but he has still not been located.

Christopher Pride, 35, is wanted for assault in the 1st degree, kidnapping, grand larceny, burglary and unlawful possession of a gun during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach Police said Pride fled the area Tuesday in a stolen 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia plates.

Huntsville Police (HPD) confirm they were called to Butler Terrace Apartments Wednesday night for a call allegedly involving Pride, who reportedly had a gun and threatened someone.

When officers arrived, Pride was gone. HPD believes the incident was isolated. They are working with Myrtle Beach police to locate Pride who may or may not be in Huntsville.

Pride’s last known address makes him a Huntsville resident. Pride recently was charged in Athens for stealing two cars on separate instances last week.

Pride is a registered sex offender who has broken parole several times. According to police, after his most recent arrest in Athens, Pride gave a fake name to officers. Police say Pride also ran from officers during a traffic stop earlier this year.

Pride is out on bond for his charges in North Alabama.

Myrtle Beach Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 843-918-1382 or pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. Tips can be anonymous.