Andrews area man charged with shooting into a home

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot into a home on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Michael Dayton Yong, 21, in connection to the shooting incident that took place on Garrison Road. Deputies were called to the area about shots being fired and were able to stop multiple vehicles after they left the scene. Deputies say no one was hurt in this incident.

Young is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, he is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation into the case is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.