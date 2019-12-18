Andrews man jailed on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charge

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – An Andrews man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and failure to register as a sex offender.

Kozalas Fulmore, 45, was charged after police received a report of a juvenile being touched inappropriately. The incident happened sometime between May 29 and Nov. 11, according to the Georgetown City Police report. The victim was not able to provide an exact date, but said it happened between two and five months ago, police said in the report.

The juvenile said she told another person about the incident, according to the report, but that person told the juvenile “not to tell anyone and she would make it go away.”

Fulmore remains in Georgetown County Detention Center as of Wednesday on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree – commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 and actor over 14 years old), failure to register or sex offender 2nd offender, and contempt of family court by adult offense. A $3,000 bail was set for failure to register but no bail has been set for the criminal sexual conduct charge.