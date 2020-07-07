Another suspect in ‘Operation Broken Branch’ arrested Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another suspect in “Operation Broken Branch” was arrested Monday, according to booking records.

Timothy Mondale Long, 38, of Loris, was wanted in connection with a drug bust in the Cedar Branch area of Horry County. In total, 26 suspected drug dealers were busted.

Booking records don’t list any charges as of Monday night.

Large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, opioid pills, cocaine, crack, and other drugs were trafficked by a group operating out of the Cedar Branch area, according to law enforcement officials. The group has distributed multiple kilos of drugs in the community, officers said.

During the 18-month-long investigation, called Operation Broken Branch, more than $180,000 of suspected drug proceeds were seized along with drugs and guns.

Operation Broken Branch is at least the third large scale investigation targeting violent crime in the area. In 2017, Operation Silver Sunset targeted 29 associates of the Billy Bloods gang, a subset of the United Blood Nation. In 2018, Operation Rise and Shine targeted 34 associates of G-Shine/SMG, another subset of the Bloods.