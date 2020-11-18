Argument over car keys at Myrtle Beach hotel leads to man being punched, hit with glass plate, choked

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument Sunday over car keys at a Myrtle Beach hotel lead to a man being punched, hit with a glass plate, and choked, according to police.

Police responded to the Polynesian Resort in the 1000 block of South Ocean Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to a police report. The victim said he was asleep when Zachary Goraj, 41, woke him up because he couldn’t find the keys to their vehicle.

The victim told police he went to the beach to see if the keys were dropped and after being unable to find the keys, Goraj allegedly started punching him, according to the police report. He then hit the victim over the head with a glass plate and choked him, police said.

The victim had cuts on the back of his head, face, and left arm. Goraj also allegedly broke the victim’s phone.

A witness who was staying at the hotel said she heard yelling and went to see what was going on and saw Goraj punching the victim, police said. A hotel worker reported that he was outside and saw Goraj throw what appeared to be a bottle at the victim.

Officers saw the hotel room was in disarray and saw a broken white glass plate on the floor along with a shattered cell phone, according to the police report.

Goraj was charged with first-degree domestic violence and is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.