‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Conway murder

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police are searching for a man wanted in a murder that occurred on September 12 in Conway.

Shamontae Raqwan Graham is wanted in connection to a murder that happened on Rose Moss Road and is considered armed and dangerous.

Graham is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 125lbs.

Graham may have fled to Bristol, VA.

Call 843-248-1520 with any information.

