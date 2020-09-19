CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police are searching for a man wanted in a murder that occurred on September 12 in Conway.
Shamontae Raqwan Graham is wanted in connection to a murder that happened on Rose Moss Road and is considered armed and dangerous.
Graham is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 125lbs.
Graham may have fled to Bristol, VA.
Call 843-248-1520 with any information.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- GOP senator to introduce bill reimbursing parents $800 for remote learning expenses
- ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Conway murder
- Coastal football rolls past Campbell, 43-21, begins the season 2-0
- Pet supply drive at Grand Strand Humane Society Saturday
- Surfside Church holds food distribution drive-thru