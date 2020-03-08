‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect still wanted in murder of retired Conway officer: HCPD

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Booking photo from Horry County Police Dept.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police were still searching Sunday for the man they say was involved in the homicide of a retired Conway police officer, law enforcement says.

Horry County authorities say Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway is wanted for murder in connection with the incident.

Officers responded to a home on Long Branch Road around 6 p.m. Thursday, the department said. That’s where they found a victim who had ‘injuries consistent with a homicide.’

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway.

Lt. James Odell Cochran

Lt. James Odell Cochran worked for the Conway Police Department for more than 38 years. Longtime employees of the department tell News13 he was a great mentor to many officers.

Faulk may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado with SC tag FFL-471. Police consider him armed and dangerous. They tell the public to call 9-1-1 and to not approach if they see him.

Anyone with information about Faulk’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.

You can learn more about Lt. James Odell Cochran here.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories