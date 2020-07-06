Armed man in hourslong standoff with Myrtle Beach police was being served a sexual assault warrant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man threatened to shoot when police attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant for criminal sexual conduct, according to officers.

Joseph Kenneth Williamson, 42, of Myrtle Beach was being served an arrest warrant on Sunday after a victim told police he struck her several times, pulled her hair and forced her to perform oral sex, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Williamson threatened to shoot and barricaded himself in a home on Withers Swash Park Drive. Police asked everyone in the area to shelter in place.

The standoff lasted for hours, but officers eventually were able to take Williamson into custody after “several hours of negotiation and exhausting all other measures,” police said. Williamson was treated for minor injuries after the incident.

Williamson is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and threatening the life of a person or family of a public employee.

He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond. His court date will be Aug. 12.