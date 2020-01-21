2 suspects, 1 with a gun, take cash from Dollar General near Bucksport, police say

BUCKSPORT, SC AREA (WBTW) – Police are searching for two people who got away with an unknown amount of cash from a Dollar General store near Bucksport.

Lt. Tom DelPercio, with the Horry County Police Department, said one suspect had a gun when the two robbed the store at 7935 S., US-701, in the Bucksport area Monday night. No injuries were reported.

No information is available on the suspects at this time.

An attempted robbery was reported there last June. An armed robbery also was reported at the store in November 2017.

