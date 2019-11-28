Armed robbery reported at Conway business for second time this month

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A business in Conway has been robbed for the second time this month, according to Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell.
Newell says Conway Police are on the scene of a reported armed robbery that happened around 6 p.m. at 612 Church Street. That’s the Carolina Title Loans business.
Police are searching for a man with black pants, a black hoodie and black shoes. That’s the same description as the suspect from the November 15 robbery at the same business.
No injuries have been reported in either incident.
Police are again canvassing the area and beginning their investigation.
If you have any information, call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.