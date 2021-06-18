Arrest made after video shows dog beaten with object in Conway area; 6 dogs seized

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police made an arrest Friday after a video showed a dog being beaten with what appears to be a pipe in the Conway area, according to Horry County police.

Marcell Antonio Riggins, 49, of Conway, was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the incident, according to police. Police also said six dogs were seized in the case. It’s unclear what charges Riggins will face.

Police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Murray Johnson Road in the Conway area on Wednesday for reports of animal abuse.

A video shows what appears to be someone tying up a dog and beating it with an object. The dog is hit multiple times and can be seen jumping repeatedly to avoid being hit. A second person can be seen in the video but their involvement is unclear. News13 is choosing not to share the video due to its graphic nature.

Marcell Antonio Riggins (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Riggins is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.