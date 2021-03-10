Arrest made after woman says she was sexually assaulted in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made Wednesday after a woman said she was sexually assaulted in the Conway area, according to police.

Forrest Johnson, 36, of Conway, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The alleged incident happened Nov. 24 on Technology Boulevard, according to a police report. The incident was reported to police Jan. 14.

The victim told police she was at a home with a friend and after an argument, the friend left her there, according to the report. She stated she was upset and continued drinking.

The victim told police the only thing she remembers was waking up next to Johnson with her clothes scattered across the floor, according to the police report.

Johnson was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, according to booking records.