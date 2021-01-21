Arrest made in 2019 Conway sexual assault

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made in a 2019 sexual assault in Conway, according to police.

Diamante Weathers-Harley was arrested Jan. 14 after he turned himself in following a woman’s allegations of sexual assault, according to the Conway Police Department.

Weathers-Harley allegedly had sex with the woman without consent on April 9, 2019 on Tee Shot Drive in Conway, according to warrants obtained by News13. The warrants say Weathers-Harley knew the victim was “incapacitated by alcohol or drugs.”

Weathers-Harley was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.