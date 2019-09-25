Arrest made in chemical theft in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have made an arrest in a chemical theft case from July.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies have arrested Robert J. Britt in connection to the case. Britt is charged with grand larceny in connection to the theft of approximately $300,000 worth of palladium from the 3V Sigma USA chemical facility.
Investigators were able to recover all the stolen palladium and return it to 3V Sigma USA.
Investigators say that more arrests are likely.
