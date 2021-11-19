Arrest made in October stabbing near Coastal Grand Mall; same suspect arrested in 2015 church mob assault

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – An arrest has been made in a stabbing that happened near Coastal Grand Mall in October.

Bruce Randall Edwards was arrested on Thursday, according to Myrtle Beach jail records. He’s charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Edwards had a bond hearing Friday. His total bond was set at $305,000.

Edwards is accused in the stabbing from October 15 in which a tourniquet had to be applied to the victim to stop the bleeding from the victim’s leg.

Bruce Edwards (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach jail)

According to the report, officers reported to 354 Seaboard Street and found the victim bleeding in the parking lot next to a cell phone store. The victim had cuts on both feet and had suffered a head injury, the report said. The report says a ‘knife/cutting instrument’ was used in the attack.

New warrants obtained by News13 say the victim claimed the two had gotten into an argument inside a car and Edwards stabbed the victim multiple times. A witness that was driving the vehicle confirmed the victim’s claim.

The driver later told police that after the incident was over, Edwards told him to get in the car and “take him somewhere or he was going to bust the car up,” warrants say. The driver said he felt threatened and had to drive the defendant away from the incident location.

Edwards has a history of violent crime arrests in Horry County.

On August 21, he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center by the Horry County Police Department on charges of breaking into a motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored and possession of stolen property.

A report from HCPD says police responded to Whitty Drive off Highway 501. The report says that Edwards was believed to have been involved in a vehicle break-in on August 16. During his arrest, Edwards was found to be in possession of a stolen wallet that contained a victim identification from a separate vehicle breaking and entering case.

On August 17, Edwards was booked into J. Reuben Long on charges that included assault and battery by a mob, two additional assault charges, grand larceny and larceny.

A report from HCPD says police responded to Whitty Drive off Highway 501. The report says Edwards assaulted a woman, then stole her purse which contained her wallet, iPhone and Apple Watch. While leaving the scene in his car, the report says Edwards hit a parked car. The victim had a laceration to her nose, a black eye, swelling on her cheek and road rash to her elbows.

In November of 2015, Edwards was arrested after he and others were accused of assaulting a member of the Divine Deliverance Worship Center church on Highway 501 near Conway.

The report from HCPD says that on November 1, the victim tried to stop four people from entering the church. The report says Toria Nesbitt busted the front window open with his hand and then approached the church member, punching him, along with Edwards and Daisha Cooper.

A witness told police that Edwards allegedly broke a back door to the church and then broke the door to the pastor’s office. Another witness said Edwards punched the victim in the face and that is when other members of the church intervened.

The victim told police he felt light-headed and dizzy but declined medical attention.

All four suspects were arrested. Each of them were charged with disturbance of religious worship. Several suspects were also charged with assault by a mob and malicious injury to a place of worship. Edwards was also charged with possession of marijuana.