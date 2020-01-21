As cold weather sticks around, Horry County police remind residents about animal sheltering requirements

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – As residents experience some of this winter’s coldest temperatures, Horry County police are sending a reminder about the county’s animal sheltering requirements.

Horry County’s “Care and Treatment” ordinance was amended in February 2019, according to Mikayla Moskov, with Horry County police. The ordinance says animals can’t be “tethered outside during extreme weather, including, but not limited to, temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, snow, hail, tornadoes, thunderstorms, tropical storms, or hurricanes.”

“During excessively hot or cold temperatures, all owners of animals must take appropriate measures to protect animals,” Moskov also said. “Measures to protect from extreme temperatures would include either bringing the animal inside the family home, or providing another ‘proper shelter,’ which is defined as a dog-house or house-like structure. If utilizing a dog house, the animal must be provided with a means to retain heat, such as blankets.”

“Exposing an animal to extreme temperatures” can result in a penalty of “up to 30 days in jail or a $500 fine.”

“HCPD’s Environmental Team, which operates out of the Horry County Animal Care Center and specializes in animal cases, remains on-shift and on-call to respond to animal emergencies,” Moskov added.

For non-emergencies, call 843-248-1520. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

