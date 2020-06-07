Assault victim left with broken jaw in Myrtle Beach Walmart parking lot: Report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Officers arrived to the S. King’s Hwy Walmart to find EMS treating the victim for a mouth injury, according to officials.

According to police, the victim stated that he was walking through the north side parking lot when the suspect approached him. The suspect allegedly punched the victim in the mouth and left the area. The victim believes that the suspect attacked him because he was the reason he went to prison, police say.

The officers reviewed the parking lot security cameras and observed the suspect chasing the victim on foot before punching him in the face, the report said.

Officers learned at South Strand Medical Center the victim was diagnosed with a broken left jaw, according to the report.

A warrant request for assault in the 2nd degree was sent to the clerks office.

