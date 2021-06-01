At least 2 injured in shootings over Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least two people were injured in shootings over the Memorial Day weekend, according to information compiled by News13.

Three shootings happened between Friday and Monday within News13’s coverage area — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, and Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina — as of information received from police Tuesday afternoon.

Police had investigated another shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 27th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. However, officers later determined that no shots were fired.

Mark Odom, 33, was charged with assault and battery, and 26-year-old Arthur Zorn was charged with drug possession following the incident, in which a victim told police two people shouted at him before one pulled out a gun and shot at him, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The victim was not injured, and neither Odom or Zorm were found with a weapon.

Two of the substantiated shootings in the area were on Friday, and one was on Sunday.

On Friday, Myrtle Beach police responded at about 11:40 p.m. to the BP gas station at 3305 N. Kings Hwy for a report of shots fired. Garrett Gollsby, 26, of Fayetteville, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and the unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The shooting was within the same block as one that killed one person in January.

On Saturday, Cedric Willie Bellamy, of Longs, was arrested after police said he shot at three people in a parked vehicle the previous day. One person was injured.

On Sunday, 34-year-old Charles Anthony Cook, of Lumberton, was arrested for a shooting that injured one person in St. Pauls.

The weekend came after a handful of days without gun violence in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas. Earlier in the month, the area saw an eight-day stretch of shootings.

