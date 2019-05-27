MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – At least 25 people are facing prostitution charges after the Memorial Day Weekend.

24 people were charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to Thom Berry, a spokesperson for SLED, more arrests could be on the way. At least one person was charged by officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Five people were arrested on Friday, 16 on Saturday, and four on Sunday.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, those charged include:

Todd Alan Carter, 62, of Artavista, VA: charges include prostitution- first offense

George Allen Cox, 62, of Murfreesboro, TN: charges include prostitution- first offense

Mitchell Daquon Gainey, 25, of Wadesboro, NC: charges include prostitution

Issac Maso Harris, 46, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution

Shlomo Mishali, 30, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution- first offense

Jameel A. Antley, 28, of Charlotte, NC: charges include prostitution- first offense

Crystal Marie Bethell, 22: charges include prostitution

Diamond Raven Ran’elle Bright, 24, of Fayetteville, NC: charges include prostitution

Naomi Pashele Brown Thomas, 20, of South East, GA: charges include prostitution- 2nd offense

Joann Claire Castro, 34, of Raleigh, NC: charges include prostitution and simple possession of marijuana

Melissa Gabrielle Davis, 25, of LaGrange, NC: charges include prostitution and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian

Nicole Larae Gaddis, 33. of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution- first offense

Naidaisha Mahogany Gaston, 21, of Concord, NC: charges include prostitution- first offense

Christiane Alexandria Lahman, 33, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution- first offense

Julianne Meleah Martinez, 20, of Richmond VA: charges include prostitution

Kayci Lynn Miller, 27, of Greenville, SC: charges include prostitution

Tatiania Shante Morales, 26, of Charlottesville, VA: charges include prostitution- first offense

Shantoniesha Elaine Orr, 23, of Conway: charges include prostitution- first offense and possession of marijuana

Hope Demiere Steadwell, 19, of Charlotte, NC: charges include prostitution- first offense

Cortney Maeshelle Stockman, 33, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution and sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful

Thomas Anthony Taylor, 21, of Fayetteville, NC: charges include prostitution and simple possession of marijuana

Nelson Huggins, 51, of Conway: charges include prostitution- first offense

Jeromie Keith King, 42, of Surfside Beach: charges include prostitution- 1st offense and sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful

Marvin McElveen, 47, of Florence: charges include prostitution- 1st offense

Samantha Lorain Pegran, 26, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution- 1st offense and failure to appear

