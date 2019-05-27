MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – At least 25 people are facing prostitution charges after the Memorial Day Weekend.
24 people were charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to Thom Berry, a spokesperson for SLED, more arrests could be on the way. At least one person was charged by officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Five people were arrested on Friday, 16 on Saturday, and four on Sunday.
According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, those charged include:
- Todd Alan Carter, 62, of Artavista, VA: charges include prostitution- first offense
- George Allen Cox, 62, of Murfreesboro, TN: charges include prostitution- first offense
- Mitchell Daquon Gainey, 25, of Wadesboro, NC: charges include prostitution
- Issac Maso Harris, 46, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution
- Shlomo Mishali, 30, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution- first offense
- Jameel A. Antley, 28, of Charlotte, NC: charges include prostitution- first offense
- Crystal Marie Bethell, 22: charges include prostitution
- Diamond Raven Ran’elle Bright, 24, of Fayetteville, NC: charges include prostitution
- Naomi Pashele Brown Thomas, 20, of South East, GA: charges include prostitution- 2nd offense
- Joann Claire Castro, 34, of Raleigh, NC: charges include prostitution and simple possession of marijuana
- Melissa Gabrielle Davis, 25, of LaGrange, NC: charges include prostitution and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian
- Nicole Larae Gaddis, 33. of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution- first offense
- Naidaisha Mahogany Gaston, 21, of Concord, NC: charges include prostitution- first offense
- Christiane Alexandria Lahman, 33, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution- first offense
- Julianne Meleah Martinez, 20, of Richmond VA: charges include prostitution
- Kayci Lynn Miller, 27, of Greenville, SC: charges include prostitution
- Tatiania Shante Morales, 26, of Charlottesville, VA: charges include prostitution- first offense
- Shantoniesha Elaine Orr, 23, of Conway: charges include prostitution- first offense and possession of marijuana
- Hope Demiere Steadwell, 19, of Charlotte, NC: charges include prostitution- first offense
- Cortney Maeshelle Stockman, 33, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution and sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful
- Thomas Anthony Taylor, 21, of Fayetteville, NC: charges include prostitution and simple possession of marijuana
- Nelson Huggins, 51, of Conway: charges include prostitution- first offense
- Jeromie Keith King, 42, of Surfside Beach: charges include prostitution- 1st offense and sale or delivery of a pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful
- Marvin McElveen, 47, of Florence: charges include prostitution- 1st offense
- Samantha Lorain Pegran, 26, of Myrtle Beach: charges include prostitution- 1st offense and failure to appear
