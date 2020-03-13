ATF offers $5,000 reward for arrest, conviction of suspect in murder of retired Conway officer

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the murder of a retired Conway police officer, the agency announced Friday.

Erick Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, is wanted in connection with the murder of James Odell Cochran. Faulk is described as being about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Eric Faulk (courtesy: Horry County Police Dept.)

“ATF joins the Horry County Police Department in investigating this case. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Erick Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk should contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS. All calls and tips will be kept confidential,” ATF said. “ATF, along with our law enforcement partners, is committed to ensuring our communities are safe and that those who commit violent crimes such as this are held accountable. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.”

Friends, family and former co-workers gathered to honor the life of retired Lt. James Odell Cochran of the Conway Police Department Monday afternoon.

Lt. James Odell Cochran (courtesy: Latimer’s Funeral Home)

Officers responded to a home on Long Branch Road around 6 p.m. March 5, the department said. That’s where they found a victim who had ‘injuries consistent with a homicide.’

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway.

News13 previously reported that Faulk’s car was found.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: