ATF offers reward for information on Murrells Inlet burglary

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced Wednesday a reward for information on a burglary in Murrells Inlet in which a large 380-pound safe was stolen.

Multiple firearms and a large safe weighing 380 pounds were stolen from G4S Secure Solutions sometime between July 31 and Aug. 3.

According to ATF, a reward of up to $5,000 will be offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of individuals who were involved in the burglary.

G4S Secure Solutions is a security services company and located at 11943 Grandhaven Drive, ATF said.

ATF and Horry County police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.

