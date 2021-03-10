ATF offers reward for information on theft of firearms from Conway gun store

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photos: Horry County Police Department)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest of anyone responsible for a burglary and firearms theft in Conway.

ATF said The Gun Store and Indoor Range on Highway 701 in Conway was burglarized March 6. Investigators found multiple guns were stolen during the burglary.

(Photos: Horry County Police Department)

Horry County police are assisting in the investigation, ATF said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories