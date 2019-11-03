Police: At least one hurt in Atlantic Beach shooting outside club; investigation underway

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police in Atlantic Beach are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, Chief Quentin Robinson said.

The gunfire broke out around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a club called Pearl’s Cabaret, according to the chief.

He said one person was shot and possibly a second person as well.

The victim remains in stable condition.

Police said they believe ‘multiple shooters’ are behind this and are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Horry County Police tips line at 843-915-TIPS (8477.)

