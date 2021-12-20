Atlantic Beach on pace for decrease in most violent crimes in 2021, police say

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is on pace for a decline in most violent crimes in 2021.

A crime stats report was presented in front of Atlantic Beach Town Council during a regularly scheduled meeting on December 13.

As of November 30, the department reported five shootings. That compares to nine in all of 2020. Sexual assaults and domestic violence cases also appear to be down from 2020, as of November 30. Assaults are slightly up from last year.

The town also reports a dramatic decrease in harassment cases, vandalism and petty larceny but an increase in trespassing cases.

The following is a breakdown of all crimes in Atlantic Beach through November 30, along with crimes from all of 2020. The numbers were provided by the Atlantic Beach Police Department: