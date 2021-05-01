Attempted murder suspect in ‘active shooter situation’ denied bond

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (Wb]BTW) — An attempted murder suspect who was at the center of an “active shooter situation” near Conway was denied bond on Saturday.

Terry Brady, 60, of Conway, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, assault of a high and aggravated nature, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, failure to stop for a blue light, and possession of firearms and ammunition.

A judge at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center denied bond for Brady.

Jail records show that Terry Brady spent time in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny, and escape from confinement in 2003. Records show he was released in September 2008.

Neighbors on Thursday were asked to stay inside as shots were fired and a fire broke out in connection with the incident. For hours, residents were unable to get into their homes while the scene was active.

News13 was told one person was injured but officials have not said how or released to the condition of the victim.