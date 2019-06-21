Attempted murder suspect runs over and backs over victim, according to warrant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of attempted murder used a car to run over the victim, then backed over the victim a second time, according to an arrest warrant News13 was able to obtain.

It happened on May 25 in the area of 2000 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach. Purvis Marquis Walker is charged with attempted murder in the incident, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website. That’s also the charge Walker is facing according to the arrest warrant.

Purvis Marquis Walker charged with attempted murder (Photo: MBPD)

Purvis Marquis Walker accused of running over victim twice (Photo: JRLDC)

According to an arrest warrant, officers with the Myrtle Beach Police department responded to a “disturbance” and found a victim who had been run over by a vehicle. Officers watched surveillance video, and according to the warrant they saw the suspect intentionally run over the victim. The warrant says the victim was trying to run away, when Walker ran them over, then backed up and ran over them again.