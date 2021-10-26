Attorney: No decision yet on possible appeal of Chris Dontell’s bond revocation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The attorney for a former Horry County deputy coroner accused of murder says he hasn’t decided if he’s going to appeal the revocation of his client’s bond or file a new bond motion.

Kirk Truslow, the attorney Chris Dontell, said a decision will come once “we receive the judge’s order.”

Dontell had his bond revoked in September by Judge William Seals after he was accused of violating the conditions. Since then, the state has argued that a judge should deny a request to reinstate his bond.

“Prior to the revocation hearing, we filed a motion for discovery seeking information on what the State claimed my client did wrong on bond that would justify a revocation hearing,” Truslow said in a statement to News13. “As expected, the State refused to comply. Therefore, we entered the revocation hearing blind to what issues we were facing.

“We did the best we could under those circumstances. However, having had the opportunity to assess what transpired at the revocation hearing, we are now armed with factual evidence to refute the bulk of the State’s allegations of bond violation.”

In the statement, Truslow cited the state’s claim that Dontell secretly met with co-defendant Meagan Jackson in the parking lot of a local shopping center and said Dontell’s defense team was able to determine after the revocation hearing that there was no such meeting between the two.

“Additionally we have since learned that the co-defendant has a record for telecommunications harassment, that she is skilled in underworld like phones and computer hacking and that law enforcement seized equipment used for such from her home,” Truslow said in his statement.

Jackson and Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2020, and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2, 2020. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

His body was found wrapped in a tarp tied with cable ties and ratchet straps, and weighed down with a cinder block, according to court documents. His body was pulled from the Pee Dee River in November 2020.